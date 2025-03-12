Jennifer Garner's boyfriend John Miller gives 'ultimatum' over Ben Affleck moment: Source

Jennifer Garner's boyfriend John Miller is reportedly not happy with the recent interaction of Garner with her ex husband Ben Affleck.

The CEO of CaliBurger, who has been dating Garner since 2018, reportedly gave the Gone Girl star an "ultimatum" after he felt that the actress has "crossed the line," per Page Six.

Miller has always been "supportive of Ben and Jen’s co-parenting relationship," and "knows there’s nothing going on between Jen and Ben, but he doesn’t think those photos are a good look and feels it’s disrespectful to their relationship," an insider said referring to Affleck and Garner's recent snap in the pair were pictured getting a little too close.

The source further claimed that Miller "gave Jen an ultimatum — he doesn’t want to see anything like that again or he has no choice but to walk away."

It is pertinent to mention that the former couple sparked reconciliation rumors after they were spotted together at their son Samuel’s paintball birthday party last week.

Affleck and Garner's picture from the bash sparked reunion buzz among fans, in which the Oscar winner can be seen tenderly grabbing the actress around her waist as she focused her paintball gun on a target.

The ex-couple also share daughters Violet and Seraphina.