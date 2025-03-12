Meghan Markle warned her future isn't in her court anymore

Meghan Markle has just been warned about the last roll of the dice she has left, in terms of hitting a make or break contract resigning with Netflix.

The entire series of comments have been shared by royal commentator and expert Daniela Elser.

In her piece for News.com.au she said, “Meghan’s series is their last roll of the dice and last chance to hang onto their most valuable and only remaining shared content deal.”

The expert didn’t end there either and almost doubled down to emphasize on the fact that “Their ability to demand large cheques full of fat zeros rests solely on their ability to transition their brand from perma-aggrieved monarchical martyrs into something that people will care about,” before signing off.

For those unversed, his comment has come amid claims that Netflix is regretting their multi-million-dollar contract with the Sussex’s.

Because according to a source hat spoke to Express, “It doesn’t matter how much Netflix try and spin this, With Love, Meghan has not been a success either critically or commercially.”

Because “it’s been savaged by critics the world over, sure there have been a few lukewarm reviews of the series, but in general it’s been poorly received.”