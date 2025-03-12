Archie, Lilibet are being forced into exclusion by their extended families

A source has just stepped forward to address the sad reality that is still plaguing the British Royal Family, and its all because of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s move to the US.

According to the well placed insider who shared everything with The Mirror Us, Prince William, Kate Middleton and even King Charles are forced to be kept away from Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

According to the source, “It's just so sad that Meghan and Harry's children don’t have any relationship with their real aunt and uncle.”

“In fact, that applies to their whole extended family on Harry's side,” they also noted.

And “while Harry and Meghan have claimed to share video calls and messages featuring the kids with Charles, it's not the same as interacting in person,” they also noted.

For those unversed, the last time the Sussex children’s visited their father’s country was back in June of 2022, for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee event.