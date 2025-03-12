Prince Harry is stopping King Charles from doing anything to Meghan's name

King Charles has reportedly been holding out hope for a real rehabilitation, in regards to his son ever since they first left British soul.

Everything about the King’s emotions has been shared by royal commentator Phil Dampier while he spoke to The Sun.

During that chat the commentator explained that, while Meghan’s references to her royal roots are not something the King would appreciate, there is a reluctance to do anything about.

Explaining it Mr Dampier said, “I doubt King Charles would like Meghan making references to the importance of Sussex as her name but I've always felt he's reluctant to start any process of stripping her and Harry of their titles.”

One reason for that being the fact that “it would be difficult to do”, outright.

But the second, and perhaps biggest reason according to the expert is because “he doesn’t want to make the rift any worse”.

Overall, King Charles is “hoping one day there might be a reconciliation with his son.”

It is pertinent to mention that while Prince Harry has made recent trips to the UK, he has not often met up with King Charles, and nor have his children or while Meghan Markle since the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations in 2022.

A big reason for this, as shared by Prince Harry during ITV’s Tabloids on Trial. At the time he said he feared Meghan would suffer an acid or knife attack at the hands of the public.