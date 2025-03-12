Queen Camilla snubs Meghan Markle during key meeting at Palace

Queen Camilla appeared to snub Meghan Markle as she hosted “incredible women” at the Buckingham Palace.

The Queen Consort celebrated the 15th anniversary of Women of the World (WOW), an organisation of which she is patron.

Camilla invited powerful women to the event, including Victoria Beckham, amid her ongoing rift with Prince Harry’s wife, Meghan Markle.

The alleged feud between Meghan and Victoria started in 2018 when the Duchess accused the latter of leaking private information to the press.

Social media users were quick to point out that not only Camilla invited Victoria to the key event and snubbed Meghan, she has not said anything about Meghan or her latest lifestyle ventures.

The glimpses of the event were shared on the official Instagram account of the Royal family. “Celebrating @WOWGlobal’s 15th anniversary at Buckingham Palace!” they captioned the post.

They added, “The Queen, as President of WOW – Women of the World, has hosted a group of incredible women (and men!) leading their fields from the arts to education and business to celebrate the charity’s milestone.”

“During today’s event, Her Majesty spoke to young women and girls involved in WOW’s programmes for young people, which focus on gender inequality and promoting inclusion for the next generation.”