Leni Klum reacts to backlash over racy photoshoot with mom Heidi Klum

Leni Klum has finally responded to criticism over her and her mom Heidi Klum's joint photoshoot for Italian lingerie brand, Intimissimi.

In a new interview with Glamour Germany, the 20-year-old model said she doesn't care what the haters say about her and her mom's racy photoshoot.

“I always try to remember that no matter what you do, there will always be someone who doesn’t like it,” Leni told the outlet.

“You simply have no control over it and you can't focus too much on the negative," she added.

The model jokingly admitted, "Most of the comments are in German, and I don't really understand many of them. That helps too, of course."

Leni, who made her debut in modelling in 2021, shared that her work is "not just jumping in front of the camera and looking pretty."

“There are a lot of things that happen behind the scenes that you don't even see in the end product,” she said. “Modeling requires a lot of discipline.”