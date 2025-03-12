'Gutted' Harry Styles reacts to ex Olivia Wilde's new romance

Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde dated for two years after meeting on the set of 'Don't Worry Darling'

Harry Styles is happy for ex-girlfriend Olivia Wilde as she finds love with athlete-turned actor Dane DiLiegro.

According to an insider, Styles felt bad about dumping the actress, who was serious about him.

The One Direction alum, 31, and the House actress, 41, began dating after working together in Don’t Worry, Darling.

The couple went on to date for two years and reportedly planned to spend the rest of their lives together before the As It Was hitmaker called it quits.

“Harry was gutted when he realized he wanted out of his relationship with Olivia, because he knew she would take it hard,” the insider told Life & Style, “and in fairness, he had made a ton of promises to her.”

Before Styles, Olivia was with Ted Lasso star Jason Sudeikis for seven years and had two kids with him, son Otis, 10, and daughter Daisy Josephine, 8.

The actress then reportedly ended the relationship after falling for the One Direction alum.

“She had called off her engagement for him and put her career on the line, so clearly, she believed he was in it for the long run, too. And at first, he was even talking about marrying her,” they added.

“The issue with him is he’s always all in at the start, but long-term commitment just never seems to work for him, even if he thinks that’s what he wants at the outset,” claimed the source.

“He always feels bad when he has to break a girl’s heart, but with Olivia he felt a hundred times worse because she’d put so much on the line for him, he felt so crap letting her down,” the source explained. “And then it took so long for her to let go, she was wearing his shirts in public for ages after they split up, it was rough.”

However, for Harry, “it’s just a massive relief to see that she’s finally met someone new.”

“He still cares about her and wants to see her happy,” the source said, concluding their statement on Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde.