Katherine Ryan accuses Meghan Markle of lying about Prince Harry

Meghan Markle comes under fresh criticism amid ongoing criticism over her new show, With Love, Meghan.

Comedian Katherine Ryan accused the Duchess of Sussex, who now goes by Meghan Sussex, of lying about knowing Prince Harry before they met.

Speaking on her podcast Telling Everybody Everything, Ryan said she had previously supported Meghan but now questions inconsistencies in her personal stories.

The comedian also took aim at Meghan's Netflix show, calling it "too manicured, too beige," and dismissed the Duchess’s decision to adopt the Sussex surname.

"I liked Meghan Markle. I was rooting for Meghan Markle... though she is very Hollywood - even for me - and I don't like that in people,” she said.

Detailing inconsistencies in Meghan's personal stories, Ryan said, "I see now, it does feel like she has lied about whether she knew who Prince Harry was, and these details about her childhood change and don't add up."

"She said on her new Netflix show that they ate TV dinners growing up. But then in an old interview, she was like, 'we would eat farm fresh'."

"Her whole act just seems very manicured and very forced,” she said, adding that she believes Meghan "likes cosying up to celebrities" and enjoys her royal status.

Speaking of her new show, Ryan described it as "too manicured, too beige,” saying, "I have seen this from chefs - they like to put wild flowers on a meal. And I'm not about it. I also don't think it constitutes an entire cooking show."

Before concluding, she also shared her two cents on Meghan changing her surname. "I think less of women who change their name anyway, to match their husband's name.”

“Let's be honest about why you're choosing Sussex. It's a way to hang on to the Duchess of Sussex."