 
Geo News

Meghan Markle told to adopt Prince Harry's approach after Netflix show struggles

Meghan Markle has been advised to take a leaf out of Prince Harry's playbook

By
Web Desk
|

March 12, 2025

Meghan Markle told to adopt Prince Harry’s approach after Netflix show struggles

Meghan Markle has been cautioned about her upcoming podcast series after negative reviews of her Netflix show.

The Duchess of Sussex’s show, With Love, Meghan, was dropped on Netflix on March 4 and suffered from negative reviews from critics and netizens within a few hours of its release.

Now, an expert has advice for Meghan regarding her podcast.

Edward Coram James, a PR expert and chief executive of Go Up, told Newsweek: "The one thing that isn't wise is leaning into interviewing famous people.”

“The thing that people always liked about Prince Harry is that he's very relatable. He stands up to people the public care about, for instance wounded veterans, conservation efforts, the planet,” he noted.

"Those are the kind of things people will get on board with,” he remarked.

“Whereas being perceived as the type who is rolling around with these A-list celebrities is not a good look and is not going to make her relatable, which is actually what she's trying to achieve with this show,” he explained.

He suggested that Meghan Markle should try to "stop inviting famous people on" and take a leaf out of Prince Harry’s book. 

Katherine Ryan accuses Meghan Markle of lying about Prince Harry video
Katherine Ryan accuses Meghan Markle of lying about Prince Harry
Duchess Sophie's secret trip to US details revealed with stunning photos
Duchess Sophie's secret trip to US details revealed with stunning photos
Tom Sandoval reveals rare details about Victoria Lee Robinson romance
Tom Sandoval reveals rare details about Victoria Lee Robinson romance
Netflix insider breaks silence on celebrity chef's attack on Meghan Markle show video
Netflix insider breaks silence on celebrity chef's attack on Meghan Markle show
Leni Klum reacts to backlash over racy photoshoot with mom Heidi Klum
Leni Klum reacts to backlash over racy photoshoot with mom Heidi Klum
'Gutted' Harry Styles reacts to ex Olivia Wilde's new romance
'Gutted' Harry Styles reacts to ex Olivia Wilde's new romance
Meghan Markle disappoints Kate Middleton with Lilibet's latest video video
Meghan Markle disappoints Kate Middleton with Lilibet's latest video
Kate Middleton popularity takes a hit as US favours Prince Harry
Kate Middleton popularity takes a hit as US favours Prince Harry