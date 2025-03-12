Meghan Markle told to adopt Prince Harry’s approach after Netflix show struggles

Meghan Markle has been cautioned about her upcoming podcast series after negative reviews of her Netflix show.

The Duchess of Sussex’s show, With Love, Meghan, was dropped on Netflix on March 4 and suffered from negative reviews from critics and netizens within a few hours of its release.

Now, an expert has advice for Meghan regarding her podcast.

Edward Coram James, a PR expert and chief executive of Go Up, told Newsweek: "The one thing that isn't wise is leaning into interviewing famous people.”

“The thing that people always liked about Prince Harry is that he's very relatable. He stands up to people the public care about, for instance wounded veterans, conservation efforts, the planet,” he noted.

"Those are the kind of things people will get on board with,” he remarked.

“Whereas being perceived as the type who is rolling around with these A-list celebrities is not a good look and is not going to make her relatable, which is actually what she's trying to achieve with this show,” he explained.

He suggested that Meghan Markle should try to "stop inviting famous people on" and take a leaf out of Prince Harry’s book.