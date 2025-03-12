Inside Jennifer Aniston's extreme efforts to make 'The Morning Show' season 4 successful

Jennifer Aniston is going all in for season 4 of The Morning Show co-starring her pal Reese Witherspoon.

“The Morning Show has been done filming for months now and Jen is being constantly questioned and texted by friends about when the actual episodes are coming out,” an insider told In Touch.

“The answer is, they’ll come out when they’re ready, even as this year’s Emmy eligibility calendar is set to run out in just a few months,” they added.

Per the insider, the Friends alum is “sweating every detail and totally relishing her role as the show’s top creative decision-maker.”

“They want to get this right and if they want another season, which they do, there isn’t room for even one weak episode,” the insider explains. “Jen and Reese fought like hell for the resources they got from Apple to produce season 4, and they want all of that money up there on the screen.”

“They know they are one of Apple TV’s three most popular shows and they don’t take that position lightly, especially because unlike the other two top series, TMS could run for years and years because of its soap opera-style structure.”

“It would be absolutely mortifying to Jen and Reese to release these episodes and have critics, or worse, audiences, greet them with a collective yawn. When the season finally drops, Reese and Jen are betting their reputations that it will deliver the goods.”

Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon's The Morning Show began airing in November 2019.