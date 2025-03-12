King Charles sending William on crucial mission after Edward's Estonia visit

Prince William will travel to Estonia next week to visit British troops involved in NATO operations there as part of the UK's drive to show solidarity with its allies and highlight its commitment to the defence of the alliance's eastern flank.

During the two-day visit, which begins on March 20, William, the heir to the throne, will also carry out engagements in Tallinn to learn more about how country has responded to the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, his office Kensington Palace said on Wednesday.

He will also have a meeting with Estonian President Alar Karis and learn about the country's innovations in renewable energy and technology, the palace said.

Britain has about 900 troops based in Estonia and Poland as part of 'Operation Cabrit', the British contribution to NATO's build-up of strength on its eastern flank following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The royal's visit comes as Britain and other European allies ramp up defence spending after the U.S. President Donald Trump said other NATO nations had to contribute more to Europe's security or he would not defend them.

Last month, British media reported that Baltic states were unhappy not to have been invited to a summit in London to discuss Ukraine.

The Estonian visit, the first to the Baltic state by King Charles' eldest son, is not the first such symbolic mission undertaken by William. Two years ago, the prince visited British soldiers in Poland who were involved in providing support to Ukraine.

The latest trip is overtly for William to visit the British army's Mercian Regiment, of which he is the Colonel-in-Chief, who are based there.

The Prince of Wales' wife, Kate Middleton, will not be accompanying him to his visit abroad.

According to the royal family, Prince Edward, William's uncle, As Colonel-in-Chief of The Royal Dragoon Guards, visited troops currently deployed to Estonia and attended a training exercise in Harju County in January 2025.

It said, "The cold weather operator course takes place every year in Estonia and involves soldiers spending two nights in a forest, learning how to build camps, make fires and find food and water.

His Royal Highness also visited Tapa Camp, an army base in Laane-Viru County."



