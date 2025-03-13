Nicole Kidman pens emotional note for late mom on her birthday

Nicole Kidman penned down an emotional tribute to her mother Janelle.

The 57-year-old actress took to her official Instagram account to post a sweet snap of her mom and dad Antony.

Along with the snap, Kidman wrote a heartbreaking note, sharing that she was missing her parents on her mom's birthday.

"Missing Mumma and Papa so much on what would have been her birthday today," the actress shared.

In the adorable photo of Kidman's late mom and dad, they appeared to be in high spirits while smiling.

Her pals and followers rushed to the comment section to express their love and support for Kidman.

"Sending so much love... you look just like the perfect mix of them," a follower wrote, while another fan reassured her, "Tough days to navigate, that's for sure. Sending love to you."

It is pertinent to mention that Janelle passed away in September moments before she was honored with the Best Actress award for her role in Babygirl at the Venice Film Festival.

"Today I arrived in Venice to find out shortly after, that my beautiful, brave mother Janelle Ann Kidman has just passed," she said in a statement shared by her producer Halina Rejin at the time. "I am in shock and I have to go to my family, but this award is for her, she shaped me, she guided me, and she made me."