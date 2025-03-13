Khloé Kardashian recalls first time getting stopped by a cop

Khloé Kardashian still remembers her days as a troublemaker at a young age.

The Kardashians star, 40, was discussing blunders back in her teenage years in a recent episode of her Khloé in Wonderland podcast.

"I want to say when I was 15, I didn't have a license yet, and I stole Bruce's (currently known as Caitlyn Jenner) Expedition," the reality star began with her shock confession.

"So I guess I swerved a little and I got pulled over and I was wearing a really cute skirt from Forever 21," Khloe added of her encounter on a Los Angeles freeway.

The Good American costar remembered being asked for her license and registration, which she wasn't carrying at the moment.

"My name is... I think I said Kourtney Kardashian, but my birthday – and I gave Kim [Kardashian]'s birthday."

"Of course, they were like 'You're lying, get out of the car,'" she continued. "I got taken to jail, so I went to jail, they called you and I don't know it was like 9 or 10 at night."

The mom of two clarified she wasn't taken to an actual jail, but was made to wait at a precinct until Kris could come to pick her up.

"They impounded the car and you were like, 'What's wrong with you? Look at this short skirt you're wearing like you could have been a hooker!" she laughed, noting that the angry chastising was done in private while she told officers, "Oh she's a great girl" and "Ah, teenagers, I don't know why she did that!"

The car ended up getting impounded for 30 days and her mother Kris had to create a story to keep her daughter's encounter a secret.

"I remember he couldn't get the car the next day and he's like where's my Escalade?" Kris continued. "[I said], 'Oh, it had a scratch and I took it right to the shop!'"

Khloe is mom to True and Tatum, her kids with ex-partner Tristan Thompson.