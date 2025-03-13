Jenna Ortega shares 'delightful' message ahead of 'Death of a Unicorn' release.

Jenna Ortega posted a sweet message ahead of the release of her new film, Death of a Unicorn.

Recently, the 22–year–old actress attended the South by Southwest film festival for the premiere of her new horror movie, which will hit theaters on March 28, 2025.

Taking to her Instagram handle, the Wednesday star shared pictures from the star-studded event.

“@sxsw business World Premiere @deathofaunicornmovie Thanks so much for having us austin. I love film festivals,” Jenna captioned the post.

“Also, I found the first three attachments on my page, but never saw a full group one.. so it goes.. Now you get this almost 2 year old photo from Hungary, because I have to celebrate this special group of folks whenever I can. Pretend Richard was there that day too,” she added.

At the event, Jenna also praised Lady Gaga while sharing her working experience with the singer in the Wednesday sequel.

“It’s the best. She’s the best, definitely one of the most talented individuals I’ve ever worked with. It was just a really, really special environment to be there with her and Tim [Burton], two people that I respect and have been inspired by so much,” she told IndieWire at SXSW.

Furthermore, the exact release date of Wednesday 2 has not been announced by the streaming platform, Netflix.