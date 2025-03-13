 
Geo News

Jenna Ortega shares 'delightful' message ahead of 'Death of a Unicorn' release

'Death of a Unicorn' will hit theaters on March 28, 2025

By
Web Desk
|

March 13, 2025

Jenna Ortega shares delightful message ahead of Death of a Unicorn release.
Jenna Ortega shares 'delightful' message ahead of 'Death of a Unicorn' release.

Jenna Ortega posted a sweet message ahead of the release of her new film, Death of a Unicorn.

Recently, the 22–year–old actress attended the South by Southwest film festival for the premiere of her new horror movie, which will hit theaters on March 28, 2025.

Taking to her Instagram handle, the Wednesday star shared pictures from the star-studded event.

“@sxsw business World Premiere @deathofaunicornmovie Thanks so much for having us austin. I love film festivals,” Jenna captioned the post.

“Also, I found the first three attachments on my page, but never saw a full group one.. so it goes.. Now you get this almost 2 year old photo from Hungary, because I have to celebrate this special group of folks whenever I can. Pretend Richard was there that day too,” she added.

At the event, Jenna also praised Lady Gaga while sharing her working experience with the singer in the Wednesday sequel.

“It’s the best. She’s the best, definitely one of the most talented individuals I’ve ever worked with. It was just a really, really special environment to be there with her and Tim [Burton], two people that I respect and have been inspired by so much,” she told IndieWire at SXSW.

Furthermore, the exact release date of Wednesday 2 has not been announced by the streaming platform, Netflix.

Robert Pattinson confesses Zendaya left him spiraling for three days
Robert Pattinson confesses Zendaya left him spiraling for three days
Chappell Roan surprisingly reveals why 'The Giver' is country music
Chappell Roan surprisingly reveals why 'The Giver' is country music
Benson Boone ‘could not believe' Taylor Swift invite to ‘Eras Tour'
Benson Boone ‘could not believe' Taylor Swift invite to ‘Eras Tour'
'Stranger Things' star lands major Marvel role in 'Spider-Man 4'
'Stranger Things' star lands major Marvel role in 'Spider-Man 4'
Kim Kardashian says her kids 'couldn't care less' about her disappearances
Kim Kardashian says her kids 'couldn't care less' about her disappearances
Meghan Markle's sycophantic guest list hit with allegations: ‘Can't erase mean streak'
Meghan Markle's sycophantic guest list hit with allegations: ‘Can't erase mean streak'
Real reason why Elsa Pataky moved to Australia with family
Real reason why Elsa Pataky moved to Australia with family
Meghan Markle has been called to answer some tough questions
Meghan Markle has been called to answer some tough questions