Kim Kardashian says her kids 'couldn’t care less' about her disappearances

Kim Kardashian recently got candid and admitted that her four kids barely notice if she has gone for more than a week.

In the latest episode of The Kardashians, the 44-year-old and her sister Khloe Kardashian spent 48 hours in Mumbai for the Ambani family wedding.

Designers help them with their outfits while Khloe calls her 6-year-old daughter True on FaceTime to show her the look.

When Khloe shows her daughter the outfit, she does not seem interested and in a confessional, the mother of two revealed, "This is the longest I've ever left my kids."

On the other hand, Kim articulated that her kids “could[n't] care less” if she is gone for a week, to which Khloe agreed, saying, “I don’t think any of them care.”

Notably, in the same episode, the SKIMS co-founder also celebrated a big moment as her 11-year-old daughter North was asked to sing I Just Can’t Wait to Be King from The Lion King at the Hollywood Bowl.

For the unversed, Kim has four children, namely Psalm, 5, Chicago, 7, Saint, 9, and North, whom she shares with ex-Kanye West.

It is pertinent to mention that Khloe, the Good American founder, also has a son named Tatum and she shares both her kids with ex-Tristan Thompson.