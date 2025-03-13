Photo: Jennifer Garner, John Miller argue about Ben Affleck: Source

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner’s closeness to each other is reportedly affecting John Miller.

As per the newest report of RadarOnline.com, Ben and Jennifer’s bond has been the reason for the rift between the CEO of Caliburger and the Daredevil star.

“It’s bad enough she answers Ben’s calls when they’re spending time together,” a source noted.

They went on to add, “Now, John’s avoiding Jen’s home if Ben’s going to be there.”

In conclusion, they remarked, “It’s the only thing they argue about.”

Meanwhile, a report mentioned that Jennifer Lopez has no problem with Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner being closer than ever.

"Jennifer Garner knows what it is and knows what it is not,” an insider also mentioned.

In conclusion, this insider maintained, “And people are reading into it in a way to create drama where there is none."