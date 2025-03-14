 
Prince William ‘emotive' attendance at football match laid bare

Prince William is lauded for being down to earth and casual

March 14, 2025

Prince William has showcased genuine interest and passion as he recently attended a football game.

The Princess of Wales, who is a sports enthusiast, is branded ‘down to earth’ and engaging as she met footballers in Birmingham

Body language expert Darren Stanton says: "Prince William is so grounded and so down to earth.

"With Prince Philip or the late Queen, or any other of the older royals, they would have never attended an engagement dressed so casually.

"William and Kate are not so hung up on the fact that they are royals. So when it is a less formal event, they dress and act in a way that suits the occasion."

He add, on behalf of Betfair Casino: "William is very emotive. The hugs he is giving the players are not superficial - these are genuine signs of affection, deep rapport and respect.

"His hands are tucked in, the hug is tight, his smile is genuine, and the gestures are reciprocal. It embodies his love and passion for Aston Villa and for sport in general.

"He and Harry always bonded over their love of sport, and it seems to be a big part of William’s life,” the expert noted.

