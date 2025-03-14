Photo: Truth behind Ben Affleck, Jennifer Garner's flirty embrace: Report

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner are reportedly just friends.

These claims were confirmed by the latest report of In Touch. In this report, a source told the outlet about the Daredevil duo’s embrace, “it seemed very flirtatious, and some even interpreted it as a steamy embrace.”

The source also addressed, “That, plus the way they were both smiling and laughing after, has led many fans to speculate that they’re going to get back together — if they haven’t already.”

“They’ve come a long way,” they added of Jen and Ben noting “it’s no secret that his relationship with his first wife is better than ever.”

“They have so much affection for each other,” the insider also stated.

In conclusion, the source reaffirmed, “Yes, they hug and touch each other a lot, but it’s just because they’re really comfortable with each other.”

The source also addressed that after going through “so much together,” like navigating Ben’s addiction issues and raising three children, Ben and Jennifer Garner are “closer than ever.”