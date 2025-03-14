Carl Radke returns to 'cringe dating' after Lindsay Hubbard split

Carl Radke is welcoming love into his life again after staying single since his split from Lindsay Hubbard.

The recent ninth season of Summer House shows Radke returning with a willingness to find love again, per a teaser for next week's episode.

The latest episode showed Radke admitting to not having slept with anyone the year since he broke off his engagement with costar Lindsay Hubbard, 38.

He recently exchanged some words with Daily Star, reflecting on his approach to his dating life this past summer.

"I put myself out there this past summer. I shared on the episode that I hadn't been with anybody since Lindsay. It did take some time just to heal, in general. I didn't want to bring any dated feelings or a bag of stuff into dating or hooking up," he told the publication.

He continued, "And being a sober person, the one-night stands like I used to do, it's not for me anymore. I'm also a lot more careful."

"So I'm trying to navigate, how do I put myself out there? How do I have some fun, but also not create a lot of drama or set myself up for disaster?"

The reality star also revealed some major progress in his life since last summer.

He teased, "I started to flirt some more. I met a fair amount of people over the summer, but you'll see coming soon, I go on a date.

"I met her at a party, we had a fun flirty time. I then invited her to an event and we went on a date. I call it cringe dating because it's funny to watch back. But I'm learning how to date a little bit again, learning how to flirt and put myself out there.

"So it'll probably be cringy, but I'm proud of myself for trying to do it."

Meanwhile, Hubbard has welcomed her first child with a new mysterious partner.

Summer House is yet to be renewed for a 10th season.