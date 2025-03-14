 
Meghan Markle keeps fans guessing as Netflix show strategy pays off

Meghan Markle’s strategy keeps fans hooked on Netflix show despite backlash

Web Desk
March 14, 2025

Meghan Markle keeps fans guessing as Netflix show strategy pays off

Meghan Markle received praises from expert as he pointed out how she keeps her fans hooked on her Netflix show, With Love, Meghan, with new strategy despite growing backlash.

Since its debut, the series sparked widespread criticism from top media outlets, including Variety, which labelled the series as lacking charm.

However, PR expert Mark Borkowski said he believes the show’s strategy is less about building a traditional brand and more about keeping the public intrigued.

The eight-part Netflix series, which features Meghan hosting and cooking for celebrity guests, appears to focus on maintaining an air of mystery around her persona, the expert shared.

"This isn't an identity crisis, it's a business model. The perpetual reinvention, the strategy vagueness – it's all by design,” he told Hello! Magazine.

"The more unpredictable she is, the harder it is to take her down. She's not trying to be Goop; she's trying to be a mystery.

“The product she's selling? Endless curiosity about Meghan Markle. Maybe she's not losing control of her narrative, maybe we are."

