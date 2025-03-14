Meghan Markle sparks reactions as duchess shares 'amazing' news

Fans have expressed their views after Meghan Markle made a big announcement about her upcoming project.

Lemonada Media announced Meghan’s podcast on social media, saying “In a new original podcast brought to you by Lemonada Media and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, “Confessions of a Female Founder” invites you to be a fly on the wall as Meghan sits down for candid conversations with female founders and friends about the success, the struggles, and the never-before-told stories of building a business.”

Reacting to it, one royal fan said, “Loved her podcast on Spotify… where can I listen to this one?”

Another said, “YES! We Love You, Meghan.”

“Let's go Meghan Sussex Can't wait,” the third said.

The fourth fan commented, “This is amazing news!! Congratulations and can’t wait to listen.”

Earlier, Meghan said, “I’m so excited to share with you something else I’ve been working on: “Confessions of a Female Founder,” my new podcast with @lemonadamedia!”