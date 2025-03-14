Kris Jenner reveals secret behind 10-year relationship with Corey Gamble

Kris Jenner unveils the secret to her 10-year relationship with Corey Gamble

Kris Jenner has recently shared insights into her decade-long relationship with Corey Gamble.

Speaking on her daughter’s podcast Khloé In Wonder Land, the businesswoman reflected on her successful relationship with her 25-year younger beau.

"He makes it easier to be me," she said, prompting Khloe to add, “He lets you be you."

Moreover, Khloé noted that Corey has no children, adding that it was “interesting that he has no kids and he's with someone that has the most kids and grandkids."

Kris Jenner has four children, Kourtney, Kim, Khloé and Robert, from her first marriage to her late husband, Robert Kardashian. She also shares two daughters, Kendall and Kylie Jenner, with her ex Caitlyn Jenner.

"He was very well aware of how a life like this goes and all the things that came with it. (he) knew all about security and all about all the drivers and seemed to know everybody in LA and everybody in my life,” the momager said.

“And it was a very safe feeling to be able to date someone who you didn't have to explain how our life worked," the 69-year-old media personality concluded.