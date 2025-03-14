King Charles Balmoral Castle shares delightful news after Kate Middleton’s big decision

Balmoral Castle, a favorite residence of King Charles, has made a major announcement days after Kate Middleton’s big decision.

The palace said on Instagram, “We are delighted to announce that the grounds of Balmoral Castle will be open on Mother’s Day weekend 29th and 30th March, with free admission as a thank you to all Mother’s.”

The statement further said, “Make this Mother’s Day special and enjoy a peaceful walk through the stunning grounds and gardens, where you can admire the castle’s exterior, framed by majestic conifer trees, and immerse yourself in the estate’s natural beauty and timeless charm.”

It added, “Please note that access to the Castle itself is not available at this time, and the audio tour and mobility scooters will not be in operation. However, the Mews Gift Shop and the on-site restaurant are open for visitors, offering a range of curated collections and delicious food options to enjoy during your visit.”

“We will then close to the public on Monday 31st March and re-open on 1st April, 7 days a week, for our exciting 2025 season, with a brand-new audio and squirrel trail, plus our latest Ballroom exhibition,” the palace further said.

