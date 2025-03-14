Cate Blanchett reveals shocking wedding day detail

Cate Blanchett just revealed that she has only one picture from her wedding!

The iconic Australian actress, who has been married to playwright Andrew Upton since 1997, joked that she believes it’s a “miracle” the two have been married for 27 tears.

In her latest appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show, Cate explained the reason behind having only one picture from her special day.

"When we got married we had absolutely no money," the Thor: Ragnarok actress shared, adding, "We couldn't have a photographer and we had two friends who were photographers."

But Cate recalled how her friends were busier having fun at the event instead of taking pictures.

"One guy who got so drunk he forgot to load film in the camera and the other one had such a good time that he didn't take any pictures, and as a result, we have one picture of our wedding," she recalled.

Revealing the moment which was clicked by the camera, the Disclaimer star stated it was "a blurry picture of the two of us getting in the car, but I really remember the night as a result."

"I was so sad and so upset and I wept at the time that we didn't have any pictures, but in the end, I'm kind of quite pleased that I don't have any pictures because I then constantly try and recall the evening," Cate Blanchett concluded.