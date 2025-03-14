Alfonso Ribeiro drops truth bomb about Will Smith’s success

Alfonso Ribeiro has revealed how he played a pivotal role in changing Will Smith’s life while working together on The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.

For the unversed, in a December episode of VICE's Black Comedy in America series, the 56-year-old Smith admitted that his bond with Ribeiro was one of the "creative relationships I've had that have totally transformed my life."

The Aladdin star recalled that his co-star was always "giving everything" during Fresh Prince rehearsals, which gave him many opportunities to learn from that.

On The Jennifer Hudson Show on Thursday, March 13, the 53-year-old actor and comedian reacted to Smith's words and talked about their friendship and working together.

Ribeiro quipped, “It was wonderful to hear him say that. Will is my brother for life. And obviously our friendship and bond has now withstood the time of four or five decades. He's absolutely the best.” (sic)

He went on to note that "part of it's true" and that they "created incredible magic that can't be repeated" on the set of Fresh Prince.

The Dancing with the Stars alum said he believes in giving his best during rehearsals, explaining, "For writers to be able to deliver the best they can deliver, they need to see their work at 100% to know whether it worked or didn't work."

"So I would always give 100% in all rehearsals because then the writer would be like, 'Oh yeah, that joke didn't work.' And so I would get a new joke,” Ribeiro added.

The Kidz in the Wood actor confessed that it was “wonderful to hear Will give me some of my flowers."

"Obviously, I give him flowers all the time. He is just so incredible. He is the most talented guy I know and the most dedicated guy I know. So it's mutual love," Alfonso Ribeiro remarked, singing praises of Will Smith.