'Ted Lasso' season 4 confirmed, cast members revealed

'Ted Lasso' is set to continue its journey as season 4 is confirmed

Ted Lasso has officially been renewed for season 4 by Apple TV+ and lead star Jason Sudeikis is set to return as the titular character and executive producer.

During an appearance on the Kelce brothers’ podcast New Heights, Sudeikis confirmed that the new season is being written.

Cast members confirmed to return include Hannah Waddingham (Rebecca), Brett Goldstein (Roy), and Jeremy Swift (Leslie), while Juno Temple (Keeley) is in talks to return, according to Deadline. Casting for new roles is rumored to begin soon, while production is likely to start in July.

Matt Cherniss, head of programming for Apple TV+, said: “Everyone at Apple is thrilled to be continuing our collaboration with Jason and the brilliant creative minds behind this show.”

The new season will continue where Season 3 left off, with the plot being penned by co-showrunners Sudeikis and new addition Jack Burditt.

In a statement about Ted Lasso season 4, Sudeikis tiptoed around plot details and said: “As we all continue to live in a world where so many factors have conditioned us to ‘look before we leap, in season four, the folks at AFC Richmond learn to LEAP BEFORE THEY LOOK, discovering that wherever they land, it’s exactly where they’re meant to be.”