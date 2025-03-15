 
Kim Kardashian ready to give Pete Davidson another chance: Report

Kim Kardashian dated Pete Davidson after Kanye West divorce

By
Web Desk
|

March 15, 2025




Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson reportedly are planning to get back together.

At SNL’s 50 afterparty, the duo reunited after "they saw each other behind the scenes and had a chance to chat for while," per RadarOnline.com.

The source went on to mention, "Kim has a soft spot for Pete and always will" even though she reportedly broke his heart.

"Kim cherishes the time they spent together," they added and noted that Kim Kardashian believes that Pete was not his best self when they dated.

"He was so inexperienced with fame, that made it difficult," the insider continued.

In addition to this, the source referenced to Kim’s former husband and addressed that the "bullying" from Kanye West "definitely didn't help."

As for rekindling the sparks with the comedian, the spy confided, "Kim says, 'Never say never' when friends ask if she'd give him another chance."

