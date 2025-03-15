Photo: Inside Timothee Chalamet's golden key to success: 'Sincere, shy'

Timothee Chalamet is reportedly striving to achieve greatness with his talents.

A new report of RadarOnline.com mentioned the qualities possessed by Timothee that set him apart from his peers in the industry.

“He's regarded as sincere and a little shy," a source began.

They also mentioned about the Dune hitmaker, "In an industry that favors muscles and good looks, his talent and confidence tend to override those qualities."

The boyfriend of Kylie Jenner reportedly has been seeking wisdom his mentor, Leonardo Di Caprio.

A Life & Style insider previously dished, “Timmy is open about his admiration for Leo and even about the times he has directly sought Leo’s advice.”

They went on to note, “But there’s definitely a double-edged sword to this kind of obsession he has to be aware of.”

“Leo has devoted his entire adult life to being a certain kind of movie star,” the sourced mentioned and continued, “carefully picking projects and cultivating a global fan base.”

“It can be a very lonely life at the top and it’s obviously kept Leo from starting a family of his own or even having much of a personal life outside of his lavish vacations and his environmental work,” they concluded.