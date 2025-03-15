Rihanna celebrates island party amid canceled London comeback shows

Rihanna returned to her homeland this week, enjoying a festive atmosphere as she attended a Fenty X Puma party on the island.

The 37-year-old was later spotted on a boat with friends, embracing the island life in style.

Dressed in a creamy-green Heavy Manners triangle bikini top, paired with a sheer tulle maxi skirt and an oversized jersey, the singer showcased her signature fashion choices.

Rihanna, full name Robyn Rihanna Fenty, completed her look with a sleek updo and statement accessories, including a Sabyasachi diamond chain link necklace previously worn at the 2025 Oscars.

According to Daily Mail, the beauty entrepreneur, who shares two sons with rapper A$AP Rocky, appeared in high spirits as she danced the night away.

Notable attendees at the Fenty X Puma event included Kordell Beckham, Serena Page, and social media personalities like Rickey Thompson and Achieng Agutu.

However, the celebration came amid reports that Rihanna has canceled her highly anticipated comeback concerts in London, which were expected to mark her return to music after nearly a decade, as per the outlet.

According to sources, the singer decided to withdraw from the scheduled six-show residency at West Ham’s London Stadium, citing uncertainty about her new material’s readiness.

Despite the setback, Rihanna remains focused on her fashion empire and family life, continuing to be a trendsetter both on and off the stage.