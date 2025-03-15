Naseebo Lal withdraws domestic violence case against husband

An undated image of Pakistani veteran singer Naseebo Lal. — Instagram/@naseebo_lalofficial

LAHORE/KARACHI: Renowned singer Naseebo Lal withdrew the first information report (FIR) lodged against her husband on being subjected to domestic violence by her husband in Shahdara Town, Lahore on Saturday.

The music icon, while talking to Geo Digital, confirmed that she has withdrawn the case against her husband.

At around 5pm on March 14, she said, her husband, Naveed Hussain came home — located in Ali Park, Garhi Mohalla — and immediately "started abusing me".

Naseebo said that her husband picked up a brick lying nearby and hit her on the face, causing severe injuries to the left side of her face and nose.

"He often quarrels with me, but today he assaulted me by hitting me with a brick and abusing me, committing a grave act of violence. Legal action should be taken against him," she demanded.

Pakistani veteran singer Naseebo Lal performs at an event in this undated image. — Instagram/@naseebo_lalofficial

The report was registered under Section 345 (assault or criminal force to a woman with intent to outrage her modesty) of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC).

But in turn of events later, Naseebo's brother, Shahid Lal, told Geo Digital that minor disagreements between his sister and her husband were common.

He mentioned that this time, however, the situation escalated to physical violence, leading to the filing of an FIR.

He further mentioned that the couple has now reconciled, and his brother-in-law has assured him that such an incident will not happen again.

Renowned for her powerful vocals, the Tu Jhoom singer has made a significant mark in the Pakistani music scene, performing in Saraiki, Punjabi, Urdu, and Marwari.

Her iconic collaboration with the legend Abida Parveen ruled hearts of many music lovers not just in Pakistan but across the globe. She also sang official PSL anthem 2021 Groove Mera alongside Aima Baig and Young Stunners.