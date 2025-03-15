 
King Charles 'deeply touched' by Prince William's remark about his future

Prince William made surprising comment about managing a vast estate when his father becomes a King

March 15, 2025

Prince Willia, the Prince of Wales left King Charles deeply emotional with his future plans.

In an ITV documentary, Prince Charles: Inside the Duchy of Cornwall, Charles admitted that he was left in tears after hearing William speaking to a farmer about his future role in managing the Duchy of Cornwall.

The Duchy of Cornwall, a vast estate passed down to the heir to the throne, was overseen by Charles for over 50 years before William inherited it after his father became King.

"I've started to think about how I will inherit the Duchy one day and what I do with it. I think it's really important, the family angle, I really do," William said in the video clip.

After hearing this, Charles said, "When I saw it, I couldn't believe it. I was deeply touched and moved by what he said. Frankly, it reduced me to tears. It did, really. Because, I suddenly thought, well, just hearing that from him has made the last 50 years worthwhile."

It is worth mentioning that now, Prince William, the Prince of Wales, has taken on full responsibility of the estate, continuing King Charles' legacy.

