Prince Harry, Meghan Markle turn to old dating ritual to revive romance

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle enjoyed “romantic” dates in the kitchen while preparing to film the Duchess’ Netflix cooking show, With Love, Meghan.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex tried the recipes before filming to make sure they were good.

“Back when they were first dating, cooking a roast chicken dinner together was a go-to date night because they really couldn’t be seen in public together. Now, all these years later, it’s still one of their favorite ways to connect,” a source told In Touch.

“[Her mother] Doria [Ragland] will take over with the kids and they’ll spend an evening in the kitchen making dinner for two,” they added.

“They got out of the habit, when the kids were younger there was so much on their plates they let things in their relationship slide. But they realized they needed to make time for their marriage a priority, which is why combining making dinner with a little romance and some creative brainstorming is perfect for them,” the insider explained.

“They both love to feel like they’re making progress and a difference together, that was something they realized they had in common from day one, so mixing work into their date is actually a positive thing from both their perspectives, which wouldn’t be the case for every couple,” the insider noted. “It works well for them, though.”

Meghan Markle’s lifestyle series was criticized by netizens and some experts but it snatched a spot in Netflix’s Top 10 and has 12,600,000 hours viewed.