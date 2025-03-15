Photo: Justin Bieber, Hailey want what George Clooney, Amal have: Report

Justin Bieber is reportedly planning to start a life outside the USA with his wife and baby boy.

As per the latest findings of Life & Style, the couple has been considering buying a mansion in the United Kingdom.

The couple has been forced to take these moves as they want an escape from the spotlight and public they have at their current place.

Speaking of the Rhode founder, a source dished that Hailey has been caught up with her work engagements.

“She’d travel back and forth for work projects, but it’s Justin who really wants to settle down and create a safe home environment for [their son] Jack and the other children they plan on having,” they addressed.

The insider also mentioned, “They don’t want their kids growing up in Los Angeles or New York.”

Before conclusion, the spy confided that the couple looks up to George and Amal’s home in Italy, which allows them to live a peaceful life.

They concluded, “They like how someone like George Clooney, who has a wife and kids, lives his life out of the spotlight in Italy.”