Prince William admits to using 'fake name' on internet forums

Prince William's has admitted to using anonymous accounts to keep him online.

The Prince of Wales revealed this during an interview about his love of football.

According to the UK's Mirror, the heir to the British throne spends 'ages' on internet forums, where he posts using a secret name.

William, a long-time fan of Aston Villa, supported the club earlier this week as they reached the Champions League quarter-finals with victory over Club Brugge.

Speaking ahead of the game, the royal said his interest in the club grew when Villa were relegated to the Championship in 2016, a few years after finishing sixth in the Premier League.

"The rise of the smartphone" made him even more invested as it became possible to track and discuss a team’s progress all the time," wrote Mirror.co.uk.

"I’d grown up looking at Ceefax on the television or the back pages of newspapers and if you didn’t have those to hand you were a bit out of the loop." He added: "I like going on the forums, I can be on there for ages. I listen to what other fans have to say and give them my opinions. I get quite into it, definitely. It’s important to have that debate," the publication quoted him as having to The Sun.







