A$AP Rocky calls Rihanna 'wife' in heartfelt confession after legal victory

March 15, 2025
A$AP Rocky has made a heartfelt confession about his girlfriend Rihanna after being found not guilty in a shooting trial.
After attending the Mystery Fashionist show in Paris, the American rapper praised his long-time partner.
"She's my sun. Birds of a feather flock together. I'm going to ride 'til the wheels fall off as she do,” he said.
"That's my wife, that's my everything," added the 36-year-old rap icon.
Rocky made these comments about the Diamonds hitmaker after winning a legal case against his old friend A$AP Relli.
For those unversed, the father-of-two was accused of shooting at his former friend during an altercation in 2021.
However, the court declared him not guilty on February 18, 2025.