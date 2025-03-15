Photo: Jada Pinkette Smith to increase Will Smith's troubles: Source

Jada Pinkette Smith has reportedly planned a befitting response to Will Smith’s new troubles.

As per the latest report of RadarOnline.com, the American show host has not taken Will Smith’s public display of affection (PDA) lightly.

A source claimed that Jada was caught off guard by her estranged husband’s antics and "she’s absolutely furious about how openly disrespectful he’s being.”

The source also addressed, “And she’s ready to dish it back to him in the same public way.”

Reportedly, Jada is also planning a PDA with a with another man to give Will a taste of his own medicine.

For those unversed, the Aladdin star raised eyebrows as he got candid with the Latina singer, India Martinez in Miami.

He has been under the fire for “trying to look relevant” when he clearly needs to get in shape.

This report also mentioned that the crooner is reportedly smashing the scales at 250lbs.

“But he just looked fat, old and way out of place,” the source pointed out.