 
Geo News

Jada Pinkette Smith to increase Will Smith's troubles: Source

Will Smith recently raised eyebrows as he tried to get cozy with a Latina songstress

By
Web Desk
|

March 15, 2025

Photo: Jada Pinkette Smith to increase Will Smiths troubles: Source
Photo: Jada Pinkette Smith to increase Will Smith's troubles: Source

Jada Pinkette Smith has reportedly planned a befitting response to Will Smith’s new troubles.

As per the latest report of RadarOnline.com, the American show host has not taken Will Smith’s public display of affection (PDA) lightly.

A source claimed that Jada was caught off guard by her estranged husband’s antics and "she’s absolutely furious about how openly disrespectful he’s being.”

The source also addressed, “And she’s ready to dish it back to him in the same public way.”

Reportedly, Jada is also planning a PDA with a with another man to give Will a taste of his own medicine.

For those unversed, the Aladdin star raised eyebrows as he got candid with the Latina singer, India Martinez in Miami. 

He has been under the fire for “trying to look relevant” when he clearly needs to get in shape.

This report also mentioned that the crooner is reportedly smashing the scales at 250lbs.

“But he just looked fat, old and way out of place,” the source pointed out.

Kate Middleton 'skips' family gathering to accompany Prince William
Kate Middleton 'skips' family gathering to accompany Prince William
Kathy Hilton speaks out on 'pretty intense' reunions of 'RHOBH'
Kathy Hilton speaks out on 'pretty intense' reunions of 'RHOBH'
Jennifer Lopez shares 'care' for Ben Affleck despite split
Jennifer Lopez shares 'care' for Ben Affleck despite split
Kim Kardashian hints at 'final hurrah' wedding after 'secretly dating' claims
Kim Kardashian hints at 'final hurrah' wedding after 'secretly dating' claims
Ben Affleck inspired by Jennifer Garner's 'Elektra' physique
Ben Affleck inspired by Jennifer Garner's 'Elektra' physique
'Kraven the Hunter' finds success amid flop at box office
'Kraven the Hunter' finds success amid flop at box office
Jennifer Aniston heartbroken after dog Marty Antoinette gets into trouble
Jennifer Aniston heartbroken after dog Marty Antoinette gets into trouble
Drake Bell drops truth bombs on brutal media treatment and life after fame
Drake Bell drops truth bombs on brutal media treatment and life after fame