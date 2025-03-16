Prince William reveals third family member who sleeps with him, Kate

Prince William once confessed of his sleeping routine alongside Kate Middleton.



The Prince of Wales admitted that him and the wife share bed at night, unlike Royals from the past.

During a visit to the Duchy College Stoke Climsland in Callington, Cornwall, William told Louise Harland: "[William] said that his little dog sleeps on the bed with them at night, with him and Kate.

Hire Radio Cornwall reported: "[He was] absolutely in love with my little dog. He asked what breed he was and he's never met one of those breeds, he's a Cockerjack, so he's a little bit of a unique combination."

This comes as William also spoke about his guinea pigs at an event at Woodgate Valley Urban Farm in 2024.

He told people at the engagement: "These guys are pretty cool. We've got guinea pigs at home and they are not like this.

"I have to spend my life cleaning out the guinea pig cage because the children forget to do it.

"And then they run off because you have to handle them all the time, that's why these ones are so calm.

"The ones we've got at home, they're off. You have to keep them constantly stroked and looked after,” William noted.