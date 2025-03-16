Photo: Paris Hilton weighs in on ADHD struggles: 'Always thinking of ideas'

Paris Hilton recently got candid about her struggles with ADHD and how it has been affecting her sleeping routine.

In a new confessional with Us Weekly, the songstress talked about a myriad of different topics.

During this conversation, she was asked at what time does she wake up and go to sleep every night.

To this, Paris replied, “I have ADHD.”

She went on to explained, “So my brain does not stop moving, and I’m always thinking of ideas.”

“I’m such a night owl even if I’m trying to go to bed. So it depends,” the mother of two remarked.

“If I have to wake up at like 6 in the morning for work the next day, I will force myself to go to sleep at 11 or 12,” she also sharred.

Before moving on to the next topic, she added, “But some nights I just cannot sleep and I love watching TV [even though] my husband [Carter Reum] goes to bed early.”

She, then, weighed in on the song that she loves to sing while taking shower.

“I was actually just singing it in the shower this morning because it’s the most iconic pop song ever made. My favorite song,” she admitted.