Kim Kardashian attempts 'to protect' North from Sean 'Diddy' Combs

Kim Kardashian attempts 'to protect' North from Sean 'Diddy' Comb

Kanye West just released a new song featuring his daughter, North and Sean “Diddy” Combs.

Taking to his official X account, formerly Twitter, the 47-year-ol controversial rapper launched the song, Lonely Roads Still Go to Sunshine.

Alongside his daughter, North, whom he shares with ex-wife Kim Kardashian, the song’s credits also include that of Diddy, mentioned as Puff Daddy, the jailed music mogul’s 26-year-old son, King and a new Yeezy musician named, Jasmine Williams.

The song begins with a recording, seemingly of Diddy and Kanye speaking to each other over the phone.

"I wanna just thank you so much for just taking care of my kids. Ain't nobody reach out to them, ain't nobody call them,” the man supposed to the disgraced rapper could be heard saying.

Kanye replies: "Absolutely, I love you so much man. You raised me. Even when I ain't know you, know what I'm saying?"

However, Diddy’s involvement in the same song as North did not sit well with her mother Kim, who trademarked the name of their eldest child to stop Kanye’s song from being released.

As per TMZ, the now-deleted screenshots of a conversation between the CARNIVAL rapper and the reality TV star began with Kanye telling his ex-wife: "I’m never speaking with you again."

"I asked you at the time if I can trademark her name. You said yes. When she's 18, it goes to her. So stop. I sent paperwork over so she wouldn’t be in the Diddy song to protect her. One person has to trademark!" Kim told him.

For the unversed, Sean “Diddy” Combs, who is currently in jail is facing heinous charges against him, which includes s** trafficking, racketeering and transportation to engage in prostitution.

Despite him pleading not guilty to every charge made against him, Diddy has been denied bail and is his trial is expected to begin in May.