Sarah Michelle Gellar shares update about 'Buffy the Vampire Slayer' reboot

Sarah Michelle Gellar has revealed that work on the upcoming Buffy the Vampire Slayer reboot is going pretty smoothly.

The actress, 47, spilled the beans on the progress of the project in a recent interview.

"We've set up our offices, which means things are progressing probably faster than I'd anticipated," Gellar told People Magazine. "But it's going to be a process, I think."

"To do it the way it needs to be done, everyone has to be patient with all of us, because this isn't something that [will just happen]," she continued.

The reboot—currently untitled— after two decades of its finale was confirmed last month.

The new chapter in the Buffyverse will focus on a new slayer, with Gellar appearing in a recurring role, per Deadline and Variety.

Gellar also convinced to a frequent pinch-me moment working on the project.

"I pinch myself every day when I get into these rooms, and I'm looking at Gail Berman, the Zuckermans, and Chloé Zhao," she says. "It's an incredible group."

"There was no world where I thought Chloé Zhao was going to call me and partner with me, and ask my advice on things and my opinion — especially because she hasn't done television," Gellar continued.

Buffy aired for seven seasons from 1997 to 2003 and was followed by Angel, a spinoff series, which ran from 1999 to 2004.

The Buffy reboot series is expected to begin filming soon.