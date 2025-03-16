Lucy Hale recalls eyeing Miley Cyrus past role

Lucy Hale just talked about one of her auditions that dates back to the 2000s.

While promoting her latest film, F*** Marry Kill, the actress sat down with Buzzfeed for their popular The Puppy Interview, where she talked about her audition for Hannah Montana, a role that was ultimately given to Miley Cyrus.

When she was asked which films she auditioned for would shock people if they found out, she recalled, “Oh my gosh, I’ve auditioned for Pitch Perfect, Hairspray, Hannah Montana, 50 Shades of Grey, The Substance."

“Oh my gosh, so many," she shared, adding, "I feel like, because I’ve lived in L.A. almost 20 years, everyone who gets the role is always, it’s meant to be their thing, but for every ‘yes’ to an audition, there’s like a lineup of 200 that you heard a ‘no’ for. I should probably go back like in journals and look at all the things I’ve auditioned for.”

As the Pretty Little Liars star confirmed that she auditioned for the role of Hannah Montana, she revealed, “When I still lived in Tennessee and I was 14 at the time, so this would have been, ‘math, math’ 21 years ago, and it was a couple years before they had cast Miley in it.”

“I remember the audition. It was a taped audition in Tennessee. It was the audition that like made me want to be an actress. I remember that vividly, it was very cool,” Lucy Hale further recalled.