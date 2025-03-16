Lindsay Lohan starrer ‘Freakier Friday' features ‘The Parent Trap' reunion

Lindsay Lohan just marked her The Parent Trap co-star reunion in the upcoming, Freakier Friday.

In the upcoming sequel for 2003’s Freaky Friday, the 38-year-old star would be sharing the screen with her former castmate from the family comedy.

In Freakier Friday’s trailer, a brief portion of the clip features Elaine Hendrix, marking her surprise appearance.

With Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, she can be seen dressed as waitress, wearing a black tie and white button-down, during her cameo.

Hendrix played the role of Meredith Blake in The Parent Trap, who was an evil, soon-to-be stepmother of twins Hallie Parker and Annie James, both played by Lohan.

Her appearance came out as surprise as it remained unannounced that she would be appearing in Freakier Friday.

The movie itself will follow a similar plot to the its prequel where Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis reprise their roles and their characters switch bodies.

In the trailer, Lohan as Anna and Curtis as her mom, Tess, are seen talking to a fortune teller who tells them that the mother-daughter duo has “walked in each other's paths” and “learned a lesson.”

The following morning, the two wake up to realize they’ve switched bodies once again.

Freakier Friday is set to be released on August 8, 2025.