Meghan Markle's biggest flaw comes to light with ‘As Ever'

The battle Meghan Markle is facing with her brand As Ever has just received an expert’s verdict and she feels there is a major flaw in all of it.

The sentiments have been issued by the former head of ITV Daytime Dianne Nelmes.

The woman responsible for launching This Morning, spoke about everything with MailOnline rather candidly.

In that chat she said, “With Love has a major flaw,” and that is that “the concept is outdated.”

The reason for this is because “Today young women look to TikTok, YouTube and social media for their lifestyle gurus and celebrity tips.”

And Meghan Markle, Ms Nelmes believes is, “so far removed from the reality of the women viewers who her show is targeting that I wonder what creative thinking went into the early development.”

For those unversed, the show has been ripped apart by many experts and critics since it first aired and many are speculating the future Meghan has with Netflix despite the show getting greenlit for a second season.

From flower ice cubes to one-pot pasta’s and herbal teas, nothing was spared in analyses’ that have come out since then.

It is pertinent to mention that the show even managed to slip into Netflix’s Top 10 for a while before quickly plummeting and experts claim it’s because of the Duchess’ hate-watchers.

Writers from The Times even went shared a scathing one-sentence of the entire thing and called her a “woman with no actual job tries to turn manic, ultimately useless delightfulness into an actual job”.