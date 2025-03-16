 
Kathy Hilton reveals she hates THIS in self-care

The star shares why she dislikes a popular self-care routine and her unique approach to relaxation

March 16, 2025

Kathy Hilton recently got candid about self-care, revealing one popular routine she is not a fan of.

Speaking to PEOPLE magazine, the 65-year-old actress and fashion designer shared a self-care routine she does not like.

Hilton articulated, "[I don't like to] get a manicure. I find when I go out to get a manicure, I'm thinking about too many things, or I'm bumping into people I know. It's not really that relaxing."

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, who is working with Lovesac for its "Recline of Civilization” campaign, went on to state that she does enjoy facials, saying, "A facial is always something nice."

Hilton mentioned how she likes to "take a break from the day-to-day hustle" and practice self-care.

"My new thing is I wear the eye patches basically all day when I'm at home," she quipped, adding that her daughter, Paris Hilton, does the same.

"She will have sunglasses on, and you'll see her out and about, and the reason she has the sunglasses on is because she's got the eye patches on," Troma's War actress explained.

Before concluding, it's essential to mention that Kathy Hilton, who has four children and eight grandchildren, admitted that she takes care of herself by enjoying her favourite foods, movies, and TV shows when she needs to.

