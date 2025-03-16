Princess Anne disappointed after long trip to France

Princess Anne left disappointed after traveling to France.

According to a report by GB News, Anne made a long journey to support Scotland in the Six Nations rugby match.

However, the Princess Royal found herself in an awkward situation when her team suffered a crushing defeat on Saturday.

Sister of King Charles, a patron of the Scottish Rugby Union, made the journey to Paris via Eurostar to cheer on her team at the packed Stade de France.

During her visit, Anne sported a blue and green tartan scarf, showing her support for Scottish allegiance. Despite the disappointing match, Anne stayed composed and watched the match from the stands.

It is worth mentioning that this visit comes after Princess Anne attended the Cheltenham Festival earlier this week. At the Cheltenham Festival, the National Hunt Chase was renamed in honour of Anne as The Princess Royal National Hunt Chase.

On the other hand, Prince William and Kate Middleton also attended the Six Nations finale in Cardiff. The Prince and Princess of Wales supported their respective teams with William being patron of the Welsh Rugby Union and Kate, patron of the Rugby Football Union.