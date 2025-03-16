ASAP Rocky takes his performance to next level with BIG stunt

ASAP Rocky has left fans shocked after making a big move.

The rapper took his Rolling Loud Los Angeles performance to the next level by performing from a helicopter, as reported by TMZ.

On Saturday, Rocky, who shares two sons RZA and Riot with wife Rihanna, made a dramatic entrance at Hollywood Park via a helicopter. He stunned a massive crowd as he stood on a helicopter suspended high in the air.

Rocky kicked off his set with an unreleased track, Stole Ya Flow, from his upcoming album, Don't Be Dumb.

It is worth mentioning that this flying-stunt was one of the most memorable performances of the night.

Besides Rocky, the festival lineup featured other big names, including Sexyy Red and YG. Meanwhile, Playboi Carti is set to headline on Sunday.

This stunt by ASAP Rocky comes just a month after he was found not guilty of two felony assault charges related to a 2021 altercation in Hollywood. The rapper, who is set to release his album, Don't Be Dumb soon, was accused of shooting a former friend but was acquitted in court.