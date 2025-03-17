Photo: Billie Eilish, Ariana Grande ready to share exciting news for fans: Source

Billie Eilish and Ariana Grande have reportedly grown close to each other.

According to the latest findings of Life & Style, the songstress’ share a number of interests and have been enjoying their time together.

A source spilled the beans on their friendship and shared that Ariana and Billie have been planning a collaboration.

The tipster told the outlet, the pair have been talking about “doing a song together.”

They went on to address that Billie is “psyched” and “coming up with ideas already.”

Moreover, the source disclosed that the Birds of the Feather singer “has been the biggest Ariana Grande stan since she was a kid.”

“So it’s just wild to her that they’re now actual friends. She’s blown away and so giddy,” they said of Billie.

As for Ariana, she deeply admires Billie’s talent and wants to work with her.

“Billie had no idea that Ariana is a big fan of hers,” the source remarked.