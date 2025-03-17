 
Prince Harry hits breaking point because of ‘unkind Brits'

Prince Harry reportedly struggles behind the scenes as Meghan Markle gears up for ‘With Love, Meghan’ season 2

Web Desk
March 17, 2025

Prince Harry hits breaking point because of ‘unkind Brits'

Prince Harry is reportedly having a hard time navigating the harsh criticism his beloved wife, Meghan Markle, is receiving since the debut of her Netflix series, With Love, Meghan.

The Duke of Sussex is finding the backlash hard to handle even though the Duchess will soon return with the second season of the cooking show.

Known for being protective of his wife, Harry is said to be "loathing" the negative attention surrounding her latest venture.

According to royal expert Ingrid Seward, Harry has always struggled with public scrutiny of Meghan since they god engaged.

“Harry always got very, very upset when his wife was criticised, going right back to before their engagement,” Seward told Fabulous.

“He complained and said ‘would they please leave Meghan alone?'” the expert added.

“But Harry is super sensitive, so I should think he's loathing this backlash against Meghan and just thinking that it's just the ‘unkind Brits.’

“I think that he gets very upset by all these things.”

