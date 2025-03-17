'Succession' star Sarah Snook reveals Taylor Swift's role in her new gig

Sarah Snook learned a few tricks from Taylor Swift for her Broadway debut.

The Emmy-winning Succession actress, 37, was speaking to The New Yorker about her new project The Picture of Dorian Gray—an innovative Broadway production that stars Snook in 26 different characters.

When asked about her regimen for the physically demanding show, Snook revealed something that seemed similar to Swift's viral Eras Tour workout.

"No alcohol, no caffeine. Sleep, sleep, sleep, sleep. And I do my lines at pace on a treadmill, you know," she answered, before confirming Swift was her motivation behind it.

"I heard that and thought, 'That’s a genius idea,'" Snook said of Swift's workout regimen. "I'm gonna do that."

Swift revealed her workout regimen last year, telling Time that she began her rigorous workout routine six months ahead of her first Eras Tour show in March 2023.

Her viral routine included singing the full setlist from the tour while running on the treadmill. Swift said she would run ”fast for fast songs, and a jog or a fast walk for slow songs” to prepare for her three-hour sets.

The Grammy-winning singer and songwriter, 35, also confirmed at the time that she avoided drinking while on tour and made sure to get plenty of rest on her days off and stay active in between shows to boost her strength and stamina.

On top of everything, Snook had signed up for the show when her daughter was just six months old.

"My husband has said, if either of us had seen the show, he would have convinced me not to do it," she continued. "He’s already got a kid. He knew how hard it was going to be. Ignorance is bliss. You go, 'Oh, this will be fine.' "