Justin Bieber latest video gets boost after shocking posts

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber have recently been to Disneyland California and a video of them there has seen an uptick on social media.



The clip was posted on Tiktok with the caption, "I'm glad I got to witness the biebers being happy. this was so much fun!! Comment to guess who won?”

Newsweek reported the video gaining traction not least after the concerning posts the pop icon recently shared.

"I WAS ALWAYS TOLD WHEN I WAS A KID NOT TO HATE. BUT IT MADE ME FEEL LIKE I WASNT ALLOWED TO HAVE IT ALL AND SO I DIDNT TELL ANYONE IVE HAD IT. WHICH MADE ME FEEL LIKE LIKE [SIC] I HAVE BEEN DROWNING FEELING UNSAFE TO ACKNOWLEDGE IT," he penned in a post on 16th March.

"I THINK WE CAN ONLY LET HATE GO. BY FIRST ACKNOWLEDGING IT'S THERE. HOW COULDNT WE FEEL HATE FROM ALL OF THE HURT WE HAVE EXPERIENCED?" Justin Bieber added.

Before this, Justin shared similar concerning post where he wrote, "People told me my whole life 'wow Justin u [sic] deserve that' and I personally have always felt unworthy. Like I was a fraud."

"Like when people told me I deserve something, it made me feel sneaky like damn if they only knew my thoughts. How judgmental I am, how selfish I really am," he continued.



"If you feel sneaky welcome to the club," Justin concluded. "I definitely feel unequipped and unqualified most days."